Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 25

See “Runaway Home”
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(323) 663-1525
www.FountainTheatre.com
Timely in its release, “Runaway Home” is a world premiere play that takes place in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward three years after Hurricane Katrina. Digging through the wreckage of what used to be, 14-year-old runaway Kali steals and scams her way through the neighborhood. The mother-daughter story is both powerful and funny while revealing just what the floodwaters left behind.
Dodgers vs. Padres
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(866) 363-4377
www.dodgers.com
Tonight the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in the second game of their three-game series. Enjoy a perfect L.A. night out rooting for our Boys in Blue with an ice cold beer and a Dodger Dog. Game time is 7:10pm, but don’t be late or you’ll miss out on the night’s Julio Urias Bobblehead promo. Visit our Guide To Dodger Stadium for top food choices and more!
Nocking Point Wine Dinner
Kettle Black
3705 Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 641-3705
www.kettleblackla.com
Now through October 5th, Silver Lake’s Kettle Black is offering a nightly, three-course tasting menu expertly paired with Nocking Point wine. A rose, pinot noir, and pinot grigio will meet their perfect pair with a salad, pasta dish, and dessert. In addition to Kettle Black, actor Stephen Amell and partner Andrew Harding are bringing the wine once available only by direct shipment to three other L.A. restaurants as well: Silver Lake’s Sawyer, Downtown’s Harbor House, and Woodley Proper in Encino.
“Hollywood Jazz Nights”
The Whisper Restaurant and Lounge
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-0202
www.whisperloungela.com
The Whisper Restaurant and Lounge’s weekly “Hollywood Jazz Nights” continues tonight with another classic Hollywood film-inspired evening of jazz music. In addition to a screening of the film, a trope of jazz musicians will play music in the stylings of “Rebel Without A Cause” beginning at 7:00pm. Make a whole night of it with drink specials and the lounge’s signature happy hour dishes before showtime.
An Evening with Cheech Marin
Valley Performing Arts Center
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
(818) 677-3000
wvalleyperformingartscenter.org
Comedian and California State University Northridge alumni Cheech Marin is hosting an evening of comedy as part of the university’s Annual Alumni Performance. He will be joined by fellow funny friends Paul Rodriguez, Marcella Arguello, Frankie Quinones, and Francisco Ramos. The all-Latin lineup will bring their unique and hilarious perspective to The Soraya tonight at 8:00pm.
Front Porch Cinema Presents: “La La Land”
Santa Monica Pier
200 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA 90401
www.santamonicapier.org
Front Porch Cinema returns to the Santa Monica Pier with free Friday night films. Every Friday through October a new film will be screened under the stars. The series kicks off with award-winning hit “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Before the show starts, you’ll have your own chance at living the musical dream with free dance lessons from Arthur Murray Dance Center. You can also grab a movie-themed cocktail and small bite from the 21 and over Cinema Lounge before the show. Looking for movies throughout September and October? Visit our Guide To Every Outdoor Movie This Fall In Los Angeles.
2017 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival
Torrance Cultural Arts Center
3330 Civic Center Dr.
Torrance, CA 90503
(800) 595-4849
www.kalakoa.com
The L.A. Ukulele Festival is an all-day celebration of everyone’s favorite little four-stringed instrument. All are welcome to take part in workshops for every level, and enjoy all-star performances from some of today’s most popular ukulele players. Hawaiian drinks and food (including shave ice) will be available for purchase, as will various ukulele and guitars. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.
Improv Theatre’s “Sondheim UnScripted”
The Edye at The Broad Stage
1310 11th St.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 434-3200
www.thebroadstage.org
In honor of The Broad Stage’s 10th season, L.A.’s own Impro Theatre is bringing in their signature style of improvisation for a year long residency. This weekend’s inaugural performance features the company’s “Sondheim UnScripted,” a completely improvised musical in the style of Broadway favorite Stephen Sondheim. An ensemble made up of the cast and musicians works together to impressively improvise rhyming, melodic, and complex songs that are hallmarks of Sondheim’s work. Each performance offers a unique and entertaining show.