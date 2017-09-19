M7.1 Quake Rocks Mexico City On Anniversary Of 1985 Earthquake

MEXICO CITY (CBSLA/AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1.

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

On Mexico City’s main boulevard, thousands of people streamed out of buildings into the streets in a panic, filling the plaza around the Independence Monument with a mass of people.

Traffic came to a standstill, as masses of workers blocked streets. Clouds of dust rose from fallen pieces of facades.

Office workers hugged each other to calm themselves.

Mexico City International Airport was evacuated and operations were halted. Photos on social media showed significant structural damage as thousands of people were seen streaming out of the airport and into the street.

In the city’s Roma neighborhood, which was struck hard by the 85 quake, small piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets.

Two men calmed a woman, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee, seated on a stool in the street, telling her to breathe deeply.

At a nearby market, a worker in a hard hat walked around the outside of the building, warning people not to smoke as a smell of cooking gas filled the air.

Market stall vendor Edith Lopez, 25, had been in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

Mexico City Airport closed due to an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/n7l7nFPhMh — Ed Oomes (@Rizoomes) September 19, 2017

Moments earthquake hits Mexico. pic.twitter.com/oHbQKLD75S — VOP Today (@VOP_Today) September 19, 2017

BNONews: BREAKING: Building collapses in Mexico City after powerful earthquake; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/pUwaDsfKqr September 19… — Kurt Wieser (@kwieser76) September 19, 2017

Mexico: A strong earthquake shakes the Mexico's capital and causes scenes of panic. 19-09-2017 pic.twitter.com/z4UbCzwss4 — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) September 19, 2017

7.1 earthquake footage from tourist attraction Xochimilco in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/MeO27fEFsx — J (@conecora1) September 19, 2017

Mexico City after earthquake. pic.twitter.com/w4bWhvDQJQ — Aurelio Martínez (@AurelioMartine) September 19, 2017

An LAX spokesperson told CBSLA there was no current impact on operations at LAX due to Tuesday’s quake.

