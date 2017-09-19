MEXICO QUAKE: Hundreds Dead, Dozens Of Buildings Collapsed |  Photo GalleryListen Live To KNX 1070
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople waiting along Reforma Avenue after a quake rattled Mexico City are reftecled on the broken windows of a business, on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ROCIO VAZQUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityA man is pulled out of the rubble alive following a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remain in the streets after a powerful quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPicture of the damages caused on a building by a powerful quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remove debris of a collapsed building looking for possible victims after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPicture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPolice officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityA police officer stands guard near a building which collapsed after a queke rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPicture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityRescuers and residents look for victims amid the ruins of a building knocked down by a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico CityPeople remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)
One Comment

  1. AmericanFreedomParty (@American3rdP) says:
    September 20, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Why don’t the Dreamers go back and help their countrymen and Make Mexico Great Again?

