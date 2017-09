Powerful Quake Devastates Mexico City 7.1M Quake Rocks Mexico City Rescuers and residents look for victims amid the ruins of a building knocked down by a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1 while Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale. The institute said the quake's epicenter was seven kilometers west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighboring state of Puebla. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)