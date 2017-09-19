Man Arrested In Woman’s Murder In Santa Ana Apartment Drug Lab

Filed Under: Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a Santa Ana apartment Monday morning which contained a drug lab.

Mark Lewis Amacher. (Santa Ana PD)

Mark Lewis Amacher of Santa Ana was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on murder charges.

At 2:50 a.m., Santa Ana police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who had been hurt in an apartment in the 200 block of South Birch Street. Officers arrived to find the victim dead. Her name was not immediately released pending identification by the Orange County coroner’s office.

Meanwhile, police also found a meth or marijuana extraction lab in the apartment and brought in a hazmat team.

Amacher was taken into custody at the scene. A second suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Buck, was also detained at the scene and later booked on unrelated felony burglary charges.

Andrew Buck.

The victim’s cause of death and the circumstances that led up to the killing remain under investigation.

