Hazmat Helping Police Investigate Death Of Santa Ana Woman

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the death of a woman found in an apartment and have brought in a Hazmat team due to evidence found at the scene.
At around 3 a.m. Monday, a man called police and said a woman was found bleeding and possibly dead in the apartment 200 block of South Birch Street. Police said they found the body of a woman who appeared to be in her 50s. The man, in his 30s, who called 911, was taken in for questioning along with another man in his 30s. Police say the men are acquaintances of the woman and are not yet calling them suspects.
Police found a meth lab or a marijuana extraction lab and brought in the Hazmat team.
Police say they have responded to many calls of drug activity at the apartment.