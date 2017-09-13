‘Sopranos’, ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Frank Vincent Dies

Filed Under: The Sopranos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Frank Vincent, a veteran actor known for his mobster roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas” has reportedly died. He was 78.

According to TMZ, Vincent suffered a heart attack sometime last weekend and was undergoing open-heart surgery when he died.

One of the genre’s most recognizable character actors, Vincent made his mark playing tough guys like “Billy Batts” in 1990’s “Goodfellas” and Phil Leotardo, the nemesis of Tony Soprano in the long-running HBO series.

gettyimages 73723502 Sopranos, Goodfellas Actor Frank Vincent Dies

Actor Frank Vincent attends the HBO premiere of The Sopranos at Radio City Music Hall on March 27, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

His other credits include “Raging Bull”, “Casino”, “Do The Right Thing”, and “Cop Land”.

