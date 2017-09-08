Death Toll Rises After Magnitude-8.1 Quake Hits Southern Mexico

Filed Under: Earthquake, mexico

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fifteen people are confirmed dead after a powerful magnitude-8.1 earthquake shook Southern Mexico, bringing down buildings and triggering tsunami warnings.

The powerful earthquake struck at about 9:50 p.m. about 100 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state, at a depth of 35 kilometers.

gettyimages 844067334 Death Toll Rises After Magnitude 8.1 Quake Hits Southern Mexico

A video grab made from AFPTV footage shows damage to a building in Minatitlan, Mexico, on September 8, 2017 after a powerful earthquake rocked Mexico late on September 7. (Photo by CARLOS SANTOS,LIZBETH CUELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

Buildings have collapsed, including at least one hotel, and others were badly damaged in the initial earthquake. Authorities say there have been at least 62 aftershocks, one of which was above magnitude-5.

Tsunami waves were observed in Mexico, as high 3 feet, but there was no threat to Guam, American Samoa or Hawaii, according to the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch