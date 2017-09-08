Death Toll Rises After Magnitude-8.1 Quake Hits Southern Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fifteen people are confirmed dead after a powerful magnitude-8.1 earthquake shook Southern Mexico, bringing down buildings and triggering tsunami warnings.
The powerful earthquake struck at about 9:50 p.m. about 100 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state, at a depth of 35 kilometers.
Buildings have collapsed, including at least one hotel, and others were badly damaged in the initial earthquake. Authorities say there have been at least 62 aftershocks, one of which was above magnitude-5.
Tsunami waves were observed in Mexico, as high 3 feet, but there was no threat to Guam, American Samoa or Hawaii, according to the National Weather Service’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.