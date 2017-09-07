Earthquake With Magnitude Of 8.0 Rattles Southern Mexico

Filed Under: Earthquake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 rattled southern Mexico on Thursday night, the USGS reported.

The quake occurred about 9:50 p.m. Pacific time in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chiapas, a state in southern Mexico along the border of Guatemala.

No injuries or damage were initially reported.

A tsunami as a result of the quake is possible, the US Geological Survey reported.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones of Caltech in Pasadena helped explain the event on social media.

