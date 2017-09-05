‘Nipples Are Not Inherently Sexual’: Berkeley Councilman Joins Push For ‘Topless Equality’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A stalled Venice Beach effort to allow for women to join men in going topless in public is gaining momentum in Berkeley.
City Councilman Kriss Worthington has introduced an ordinance that would annul what supporters say are “antiquated and sexist” indecent exposure laws in the the city of Berkeley.
According to the proposed ordinance, a woman’s “nipples are not inherently sexual and are fit to be seen by the rest of the population, if that woman so chooses”.
Nadine Gary, president of the pro-topless activist group GoTopless, welcomed the move.
“We wholeheartedly applaud this proposal,” said Gary. “we have actively fought for topless equality for the last decade and are delighted to see political figures stand up for this gender equality matter”.
A similar proposal introduced by the Venice Neighborhood Council in 2015 passed by a 12-2 voter a resolution in favor of bringing topless sunbathing back to Venice Beach.
The Los Angeles City Council ultimately decided not to act on the measure, stating the council had other priorities to address.
Berkeley’s city council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12.