DEVELOPING: AG Sessions Announces End To DACA  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Women In Venice Beach, Nationwide Go Topless In Push For Equality

Filed Under: GoTopless Day
(credit: Ed Mertz / KNX 1070)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of about 50 women and men are walking topless in the oceanside Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice to demand that females get the same legal right as males to walk bare-chested in public.

The protesters are participating Sunday in the neighborhood’s annual Go Topless march, one of several pro-topless marches planned for around the nation.

The march in Venice was organized by gotopless.org, a group that calls for equal rights to go topless for women and men.

The marchers walked behind a giant inflatable pink breast that had the phrase “equal topless rights” written on it. One marcher carried a sign that said: “My Body Is Not A Crime.”

“We’re working toward freeing women’s nipples and obtaining equal gender topless rights that are enforced worldwide,” Beatrice Charles, a GoTopless spokeswoman who leads the organization’s LA branch, told a publication.

The protesters were countered at the start of the march by a group against allowing women to go topless in public that held up a giant inflatable Bible.

Last year, the Venice neighborhood community council passed by a 12-2 voter a resolution in favor of bringing topless sunbathing back to Venice Beach. Nude beaches are banned in Los Angeles County.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jeff CoolDude says:
    August 28, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    I am all for equal rights with women. Let’s make it illegal for men to walk around outside topless. Less BS and my eyes don’t have to be punished as much.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Andy says:
    August 28, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    Why stop there. Why not men and woman go bottomless. If it is not sexual, who cares. I know, lets make everyday life a nudist colony. Shouldn’t be hard to explain to he kids.I don’t have a problem with woman going topless. They do it in Europe. But Americans, especially men, get to excited to easy when they see a woman topless. I agree, there is a time for sexual arousal and there is a time for “just relax” it is not a sexual thing. People need to grow up. My wife is probably going to kill me 🙂

    Reply | Report comment
  3. CrucialDebtCrusher (The CDC) says:
    August 28, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Can I leer, though? If you looked at a topless dude, he wouldn’t care — that’s why he’s out jogging. If you’re out topless, are you intentional eye candy? Because I can definitely get with that.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. IAMFORGOD says:
    August 29, 2016 at 7:20 am

    why stop with topless?why not bottomless? we allow every other kind of sin. lets just allow sex on the beach too( “its just natural “) why have any decency laws? why not just see how perverted we can make the USA? Who would of thought years ago it could be possible to sit back on a beach and smoke pot & drink beer and watch chicks go by with bare boobs? any body heard of Sodom & Gomorrah?

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch