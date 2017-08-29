U-Haul Carjacker Murdered Accomplice Girlfriend, Police Say

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A 32-year-old man ran over and killed his girlfriend while trying to steal a U-Haul from a Victorville motel Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Joshua James Nelson was captured Tuesday on charges of carjacking and murder in the death of his girlfriend and truck theft accomplice, 31-year-old Jacqueline Elizabeth Spaulding.

Nelson and Spaulding were accomplices in the carjacking that occurred in the 15300 block of La Paz Drive at about 1:47 p.m. Monday, Victorville police said.

The carjacking victim, Earl Turner, told CBS2 that he was leaving the motel when he remembered something he had forgotten in his room. He ran up to get it, returned, and saw the suspect, Nelson, making off with his U-Haul.

Turner said that as he tried to chase down the vehicle, he was thrown to the ground.

“I tried to do what I could to get them to stop,” Earl Turner said. “That’s not what I thought was going to happen.”

Meanwhile, as Nelson was driving away, Spaulding was also thrown to the ground while trying to get into the truck. Spaulding then ran her over, police said.

“He pulled off,” Turner said. “I watched the girl go under the car. I heard her scream, and then for two seconds, nothing after that.”

Spaulding was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later found the U-Haul abandoned near Culver Road and Joshua Street.

Turner was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.