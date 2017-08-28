Alleged U-Haul Carjacking In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — An apparent carjacking of a U-Haul truck outside the Rodeway Motel in Victorville resulted in a woman being run over as the vehicle sped away.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Tina Patel reports, the man who had the U-Haul stolen said that he tried to chase after it and got thrown to the ground when the truck hit a tree.

He was OK Monday night but said that the woman who was critically injured appeared to have been with the man that stole the truck.

A man staying at the motel who witnessed the incident said that a woman was left on the ground after the crash and it looked like she had been run over.

“All I heard was a big boom. Came out of my room. That’s all I heard,” said a witness. “I see on the video the lady just laying there.”

The woman was taken to the hospital along with another man who got thrown after trying to chase after the truck. Police are not releasing any information about the condition of the two or how they might be related to the crime.

Security camera video appears to show the woman walking into the motel parking lot with the man who drove off in the truck. Police were not releasing that video as of Monday night.

People who live in the apartment complex next door said they had noticed the truck in the parking lot.

“Just on the other side, there’s been a U-Haul parked there for a couple days,” said neighbor Sebastian Guerra. “You don’t think anything of it. Just someone trying to move cross-country.”

They’re hoping no one was seriously injured and that the person responsible is found soon.