Deputies: Bloomington Man Killed Wife, 2 Daughters In Murder-Suicide

BLOOMINGTON (CBSLA.com) – A Bloomington man likely shot and killed his wife and two daughters before setting his home ablaze and killing himself, authorities announced Thursday.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday that the deaths of 48-year-old Eric Gonzalez, his wife Karina Gonzalez, 35, and their daughters – 8-year-old Priscilla and 6-year-old Beatrice – were the result of a murder-suicide.
Handguns were found in the home, the sheriff’s department said, and investigators believe the fire was intentional in nature.
The blaze broke out before 7:30 a.m. at a single-story home in the 17900 block of Santa Ana Avenue.
Responding firefighters entered the home and discovered Eric and one of his daughters dead, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reports. Karina was pulled out of the home unresponsive. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, were she died from her injuries, the fire department said.
The body of the second daughter was later discovered in the home, fire officials confirmed.
It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Most of the damage was confined to a front bedroom.