3 Dead In Bloomington House Fire

BLOOMINGTON (CBSLA.com) – Three people died in a house fire in Bloomington Wednesday morning.
According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the blaze broke out before 7:30 a.m. at a single-story home in the 17900 block of Santa Ana Avenue.
Responding firefighters entered the home and found a woman, man and child inside. The man and child were found dead on scene, SBCFD reported. The woman was pulled out of the home unresponsive. She was transported to a nearby hospital, were she died from her injuries, the fire department said.
It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The names of the victims and the exact causes of their deaths were not immediately disclosed.
The SBCFD Office of the Fire Marshal and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the blaze. The extent of the damage to the home was not confirmed.
