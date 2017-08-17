How Did A Car Thief Breach Security At The Nation’s Busiest Port?

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities are reviewing security procedures after a suspected car thief fell to his death from a loading crane at the Port of Los Angeles after leading police on a chase across the city.
The coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man as 23-year-old James Llamas.
Officials did not immediately know where he lived.
Llamas fell about 160 feet and died Wednesday night, three hours after he first scaled the crane and stripped naked. It’s not clear whether he slipped or jumped.
Port officials say they’re also reviewing security procedures after Llamas was able to drive into a secure terminal area and climb a crane before he either jumped or fell to his death Wednesday evening.
“At the direction of Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, Los Angeles Port Police, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Police Department, have launched a full investigation into all circumstances regarding Wednesday evening’s incident, including the security breach at the container terminal,” the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement. “This thorough review, including protocols necessary to address improvements, will be completed as soon as possible.”
City Councilman Joe Buscaino told CBS2 the Board of Harbor Commissioners is looking into sealing off port entry points to increase security.
“We need a mechanical steel barricade that lifts every time we have a point of entry,” said Buscaino.
The vehicle was stolen from a dealership in San Bernardino, police said.
