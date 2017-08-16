Man Leads Police On Chase To Port Of LA, Climbs Crane, Gets Naked

August 16, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Pursuit, Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A suspected car thief led police on a chase that started in Carson, went through the Long Beach area and ended with a standoff when the man climbed a crane at the Port of Los Angeles.  The man eventually took all his clothes off around 8.p.m after more than an hour of sitting, walking around and even doing calisthenics on the narrow ledge of the crane.

crane2 Man Leads Police On Chase To Port Of LA, Climbs Crane, Gets Naked

As of 8:15 p.m. the man was still on the crane while a police boat circled below.

The vehicle was stolen from a dealership in San Bernardino, police said.

Raw footage from Sky2

The pursuit reached high speeds and got dangerous while he darted through rush-hour traffic and drove recklessly around the port before scaling the approximately 15-story crane.

Check back with KCAL at 9 and 10 p.m. for more details.

 

 

