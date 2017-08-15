Woman Claims Roman Polanski Sexually Victimized Her As Teen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – A woman has come forward, claiming that director Roman Polanski “sexually victimized” her as a teen.

Appearing alongside attorney Gloria Allred Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, the woman, who identified herself only as “Robin,” told reporters that she was sexually victimized by Polanski in 1973, at the age of 16.

Allred said that Robin will not file a civil suit against Polanski.

“Her goal is simply to assist by testifying in the criminal case,” Allred said.

Robin said that at the time of the alleged incident, she only told a friend.

In 1977, Roman Polanski pleaded guilty to plying 13-year-old Samantha Geimer with champagne and forcing himself on her during a photo shoot in March 1977. Prosecutors dropped charges that he drugged, raped and sodomized the girl. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.

In 1978, on the eve of his sentencing, the Oscar-winner fled to France and has been a fugitive ever since.

Robin told reporters that she considered speaking out in 1977, but did not. She has since informed authorities of her allegations, Allred said.

In April, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon rejected a request by Roman Polanski’s attorney for a determination that Polanski had already served more than enough time behind bars in connection with his 1977 guilty plea.

In June, Geimer asked Judge Gordon to declare an end to the criminal case against Polanski. Geimer asked Gordon to either dismiss the unlawful sex with a minor case against Polanski, or issue a sentence without Polanski present.

Geimer has previously said she forgives Polanski for the assault.

Robin is the third woman to accuse Polanski of sexual misconduct.

