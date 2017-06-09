Rape Victim Asks Judge To End Polanski Case

June 9, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – A woman who was molested by Roman Polanski when she was 13 years old has asked a Los Angeles judge to declare an end to the criminal case against the Oscar-winning director.

Samantha Geimer asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon to either dismiss the unlawful sex with a minor case against Polanski, or issue a sentence without Polanski present.

Gordon said at the end of Friday’s hearing that he would take the request under consideration, but did not indicate when he would issue a ruling.

The 54-year-old Geimer appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for the first time on the director’s behalf.

Polanski pleaded guilty to plying Geimer with champagne and forcing himself on her during a photo shoot in March 1977. She was 13 at the time.

The Oscar-winning director has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch