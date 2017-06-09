Rape Victim Asks Judge To End Polanski Case

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – A woman who was molested by Roman Polanski when she was 13 years old has asked a Los Angeles judge to declare an end to the criminal case against the Oscar-winning director.
Samantha Geimer asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon to either dismiss the unlawful sex with a minor case against Polanski, or issue a sentence without Polanski present.
Gordon said at the end of Friday’s hearing that he would take the request under consideration, but did not indicate when he would issue a ruling.
The 54-year-old Geimer appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for the first time on the director’s behalf.
Polanski pleaded guilty to plying Geimer with champagne and forcing himself on her during a photo shoot in March 1977. She was 13 at the time.
The Oscar-winning director has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.
