‘Deficiencies’ In LAPD Cadet Program Identified, Chief Beck Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A top-down review of the LAPD’s troubled cadet program found a “number of deficiencies” that are being addressed, Chief Charlie Beck said Friday.

The cadet program has faced increased scrutiny following the arrest of seven cadets for allegedly stealing LAPD vehicles, and the arrest of an officer for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet.

In addition to the development of a new youth programs manual and the implementation of formal training for Youth Services Officers, the LAPD is also working on developing guidelines for social media interaction between cadets and department personnel, Beck said.

A department review of the cadet program found variations in the supervision levels across 29 different cadet posts, along with improper access given to some cadets using sworn officers’ serial numbers and a lack of modern policies for how the program is operated, according to the chief.

Beck said part of the problem stems from the rapid growth of the cadet program.

“The program grew to levels beyond our expectations, and … in some of the posts, that growth was not addressed in the proper way,” Beck said, noting that the program is not designed to “create mini police officers,” but provide vital mentoring to youth.

Beck personally arrested Officer Robert Cain, 31, a 10-year LAPD veteran, on June 22.

Cain was taken into custody at the 77th Street Division station, where he is assigned, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an underage cadet.

More than 100 weapons were subsequently discovered at Cain’s residence by the LAPD, and Beck told the commissioners that some of the guns are not legal to own in California.

