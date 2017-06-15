3 Teens In Custody After Wild Chases, Crashes Of LAPD SUVs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An investigation is underway Thursday into how and why three teenagers managed to steal LAPD police cruisers from two different stations, kicking off two chases that both ended in crashes in South Los Angeles.
The wild night started when an officer on patrol spotted the two stolen department vehicles at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, kicking off two separate chases.
One of the SUVs hopped a curb and crashed into a building, while the second crashed into another car at Central and Adams, hurting the other driver. A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say it’s not clear how the SUVs were stolen or why, but a full investigation has been launched.
“We’re going to be deeply concerned anytime any police equipment of any kind is taken, let alone a vehicle,” LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said.
There’s “deep, deep concern at the highest levels,” she added.
Amid the two chases of the stolen LAPD vehicles, another patrol car was involved in a third crash.
No officers were hurt.