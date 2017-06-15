3 Teens In Custody After Wild Chases, Crashes Of LAPD SUVs

June 15, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: Car Chase, LAPD, Police Pursuit, Stolen Police Cruiser

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An investigation is underway Thursday into how and why three teenagers managed to steal LAPD police cruisers from two different stations, kicking off two chases that both ended in crashes in South Los Angeles.

The wild night started when an officer on patrol spotted the two stolen department vehicles at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, kicking off two separate chases.

One of the SUVs hopped a curb and crashed into a building, while the second crashed into another car at Central and Adams, hurting the other driver. A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it’s not clear how the SUVs were stolen or why, but a full investigation has been launched.

“We’re going to be deeply concerned anytime any police equipment of any kind is taken, let alone a vehicle,” LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said.

There’s “deep, deep concern at the highest levels,” she added.

Amid the two chases of the stolen LAPD vehicles, another patrol car was involved in a third crash.

No officers were hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch