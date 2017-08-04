Police: Pot Raid Highlights Growing Problem

CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) — A major marijuana bust went down Thursday in the City of Industry.

The raid uncovered a massive marijuana grow operation — nearly 20,000 plants valued at more than $50 million inside a warehouse on Fullerton Road.

Eight men were arrested during the raid.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating the warehouse two months ago, based on a tip of possible illegal activity.

Investigators say the raid highlights a growing problem infecting neighborhoods all across the Southland.

Though California is becoming increasingly tolerant of marijuana usage and cultivation — thanks in large part to Proposition 64 — there has been a recent surge of large-scale illegal grows in the state.

Investigators say it’s a major problem spreading into neighborhoods and often involving drug cartels.

The City of Industry raid was the second major marijuana bust this week in the San Gabriel Valley.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested five men and seized nearly $2 million worth of pot just a few miles away.

It’s unclear if the two investigations are connected.