8 Arrested For Running $50 Million Marijuana Grow Operation

INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) — A special assignment team with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department City of Industry Station has arrested eight men for their part in a $50 million marijuana grow operation.
Officials said they spent two months investigating the illegal operation.
Search warrants were issued around 9:30 Thursday morning on two locations in the 1100 block of Fullerton Road in Industry. Officials said a “sophisticated” indoor marijuana grow operation was discovered at both locations.
Authorities said over 16,000 marijuana plants were seized. The street value of the drug was estimated at $50 million. No money or firearms were seized.
Eight Asian males were arrested.They are all residents of San Gabriel and Rowland Heights. Their ages range between 35-50 years-old.
The suspect’s names were not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this operation is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry Station Deputy Nanquil or Lieutenant Parga at (626) 330-3322. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
