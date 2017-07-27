Rams To Offer Unparalleled Access To Training Camp

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Vice president of sales and marketing Jake Bye says beginning this Saturday fans will be able to get closer than ever at this year’s workouts.
And CBS2 is the home of the Los Angeles Rams where you can watch preseason games beginning Aug. 12 when they host Dallas at 6 p.m.
CBS2 will also bring you games on:
- Aug. 19 at Raiders 7 p.m.
- Aug. 26 Chargers 5 p.m.
- Aug. 31 at Packers 4 p.m.
