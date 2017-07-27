Rams Launch ‘My City, My Team, My Rams’ Contest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – To help kick off their second season back home in Los Angeles, the Rams are launching the “My City, My Team, My Rams” contest asking fans to submit an original drawing, painting or artistic expression showcasing their pride for the city of LA and their passion for the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting Thursday through Aug. 21, fans may submit for a chance to win a VIP Gameday Experience on TheRams.com/MisRams.

After the submission window closes, the Rams will select four finalists to be voted on by fans from Aug. 28 – Sept. 10.

The winner as voted on by the fans will be honored at the Rams Hispanic Heritage Game sponsored by Corona on September 17. The winning artwork will be showcased as a mural in the Corona Beach House at the Coliseum. The winner also will receive a VIP Gameday Experience consisting of two tickets, pregame field passes and access to a pregame tailgate.

Iconic LA-based graffiti and tattoo artist MISTER CARTOON will help kick off the contest by enhancing a Rams helmet with his original artwork. The helmet will be unveiled near the end of August to launch the voting period.

“Football unites all communities and brings people together, to be proud of your City, to tailgate, to support, to BBQ and throw parties. When I create art I like to promote the pride of LA through my paintings, murals, tattoos and artwork. Being born and raised in LA, My City has shaped and inspired the style of my artwork. Throughout my career, I have taken My City’s style all over the world,” said Cartoon. “As an LA native, it was dope having the Rams return home last season. I am excited to work with the Rams to help celebrate mine and others’ passion for the city and LA’s original pro sports team.”

For more information about “My City, My Team, My Rams,” visit TheRams.com/MisRams.