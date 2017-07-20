Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead In Apparent Suicide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Singer Chester Bennington of rock band Linkin Park has died in an apparent suicide, officials confirmed Thursday.
Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating the 41-year-old Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.
The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.
Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.
Some reports indicated Bennington died by hanging, but coroner and fire officials could not immediately confirm those reports.
He and Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson performed during funeral services for close friend and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in May after Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room.
