Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead In Apparent Suicide

July 20, 2017 11:50 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – Singer Chester Bennington of rock band Linkin Park has died in an apparent suicide, officials confirmed Thursday.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating the 41-year-old Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

Some reports indicated Bennington died by hanging, but coroner and fire officials could not immediately confirm those reports.

Brad Delson and Chester Bennington perform during funeral services for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

He and Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson performed during funeral services for close friend and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in May after Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room.

The Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation wants people to know if they’re concerned about a loved one they should not leave them alone.

More information is available on the foundation’s website.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

