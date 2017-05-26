Chris Cornell To Be Buried In Private Funeral Service

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be laid to rest in a private funeral service Friday at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where fans can visit his grave after the ceremony.
Cornell died May 18 in a Detroit hotel room. Coroner’s officials said the 52-year-old grunge-rock icon hanged himself, and the singer’s attorney, Kirk Pasich, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he was cremated in Los Angeles Tuesday.
Pasich says the actual service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., will be private, but that the public is welcome to visit the gravesite after 3 p.m. Friday, after the private service concludes.
Cornell’s family has questioned the events leading up to his death, saying he may have ingested an overdose of anti-anxiety medication. Pasich told “Entertainment Tonight” that Cornell was a recovering addict and had a prescription for Ativan, but he may have taken too much of the medication.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Vicky, and their two children – 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11-year-old son Christopher.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment
He had three children.