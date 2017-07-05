Ball Family Reality Show In The Works

July 5, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: LaVar Ball, lonzo ball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you haven’t got enough coverage of LaVar Ball and his standout basketball family yet, don’t worry.  Soon you’ll be able to keep tabs on their day-to-day lives.

The family of the newest L.A. Laker Lonzo Ball is getting a reality TV show.

Facebook, which is testing the waters of entertainment production, will produce it, calling it a docu-series.

The show will feature Lonzo, along with his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo who are also basketball stars at Chino Hills High. Back in February  LaMelo scored 92 points in a game. Both are expected to follow Lonzo and commit to UCLA.

And yes, you can expect their outspoken father LaVar to be a featured player on the show.

Facebook is still working on a title.

