Ball Family Reality Show In The Works

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you haven’t got enough coverage of LaVar Ball and his standout basketball family yet, don’t worry. Soon you’ll be able to keep tabs on their day-to-day lives.
The family of the newest L.A. Laker Lonzo Ball is getting a reality TV show.
Facebook, which is testing the waters of entertainment production, will produce it, calling it a docu-series.
The show will feature Lonzo, along with his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo who are also basketball stars at Chino Hills High. Back in February LaMelo scored 92 points in a game. Both are expected to follow Lonzo and commit to UCLA.
And yes, you can expect their outspoken father LaVar to be a featured player on the show.
Facebook is still working on a title.
One Comment