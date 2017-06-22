Report: Chargers Least Popular NFL Team, Rams Fifth Least Popular

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Starting at StubHub Center could turn out to be a smart move for the Los Angeles Chargers.
According to a new report from financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St., the Chargers rank as the NFL’s least popular team. The study reviewed attendance data as recorded by ESPN to identify the least and most popular NFL teams.
In their last season in San Diego in 2016 before announcing they will move to L.A. for the 2017 season, the Chargers averaged the lowest stadium attendance in the league. Last season, Qualcomm Stadium operated at 80 percent capacity with an average home attendance of 57,024.
Rams fans shouldn’t get too excited about their new cross-town rival’s lack of popularity. The Rams ranked as the fifth least popular NFL team. Their home stadium of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum operated at 89.8 percent capacity with an average home attendance of 74,121.
The Coliseum’s capacity is 93,607 while the StubHub Center will seat 27,000 for Chargers games.
The most popular team is the Dallas Cowboys.
