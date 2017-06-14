Another OC Stroller Crash: Babysitter’s Car Accidentally Hits Toddler

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Police say an 18-month-old boy was not seriously hurt Wednesday after his babysitter accidentally struck him with a car.
The woman removed the toddler from the vehicle and put him in a stroller just before 10:45 a.m. at the Daytona Car Wash at 216 Euclid Street in Anaheim, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
By the time the babysitter got back into the car to maneuver it into the car wash, the stroller had rolled behind the vehicle, Wyatt said.
The car – which was moving at a low rate of speed – knocked the boy out of the stroller, according to Wyatt. Reports from the scene indicated the baby’s arm was trapped by the tire.
He was transported to a hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police say the child had been kicking his feet and likely cause the stroller to roll behind the car.
The accident comes less than a day after another accident in which a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller on Nutwood Street in Anaheim was killed. The baby and the woman’s nephew survived.
