Car Accident In Anaheim Leaves Grandma Fighting For Her Life, Granddaughter Hurt

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A woman taking her granddaughter for a walk in an Anaheim neighborhood ended up in a hospital fighting for her life.
Police said a driver was backing out of an apartment complex on Nutwood Street just before 2 p.m. when she crashed through a wrought-iron gate, hitting the woman and her two-year-old granddaughter, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.
The grandmother was walking northbound on the east sidewalk, pushing her grandchild in a stroller, when the Toyota Camry reversed at a high rate of speed through the alley behind the apartment complex, Wyatt said.
The grandmother was pinned under the Toyota. She was rushed to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” the sergeant said.
The toddler’s injuries were described as minor.
“It was a horrendous crash. That’s why we come running out right the way. And then I saw the car. And then I saw the baby in the street,” said neighbor Angie Jared. “I didn’t see the person underneath the car until I came back out. I happened to see a foot.”