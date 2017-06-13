Car Accident In Anaheim Leaves Grandma Fighting For Her Life, Granddaughter Hurt

June 13, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim Car Crash Grandma Hurt

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A woman taking her granddaughter for a walk in an Anaheim neighborhood ended up in a hospital fighting for her life.

Police said a driver was backing out of an apartment complex on Nutwood Street just before 2 p.m. when she crashed through a wrought-iron gate, hitting the woman and her two-year-old granddaughter, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The grandmother was walking northbound on the east sidewalk, pushing her grandchild in a stroller, when the Toyota Camry reversed at a high rate of speed through the alley behind the apartment complex, Wyatt said.

The grandmother was pinned under the Toyota. She was rushed to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” the sergeant said.

The toddler’s injuries were described as minor.

“It was a horrendous crash. That’s why we come running out right the way. And then I saw the car. And then I saw the baby in the street,” said neighbor Angie Jared. “I didn’t see the person underneath the car until I came back out. I happened to see a foot.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch