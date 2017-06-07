Lonzo Ball Works Out With Lakers, LaVar Stays Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s a dilemma a handful of NBA teams are discussing. Do the talent’s of UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, outweigh the possible headache that will come with his outspoken father LaVar?
The Lakers have the 2nd overall pick in this year’s draft and Ball could likely be available when they pick.
Ball held a private workout for the Lakers Wednesday at their practice facility in El Segundo, his father was not there.
The elder Ball has grabbed national headlines while getting in a beef with Charles Barkley about being so hands on with his son, creating his own shoe and demanding co-branding instead of sponsoring and already comparing Lonzo to Steph Curry.
Perhaps his outspoken ways won’t be a problem. When asked about the potential conflict Lonzo said the team’s brass “Loves him”
Meetings with the Lakers began Tuesday night at a dinner with Magic Johnson, General Manager Rob Pelinka, and Head Coach Luke Walton which gave him a little taste of what the team will expect if they make him a Laker on June 22.
“They have a lot of good players already, they need a leader and a point guard and I think I can bring that to the team,” Ball said.