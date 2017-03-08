Ball’s Father Has Choice Words For NBA Legend Barkley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — On the court UCLA guard Lonzo Ball has been getting plenty of national attention because of his play. Off the court it’s been his father LaVar that’s been getting a lot of headlines after some bold comments about the basketball talents of his sons.

Lonzo Ball is the NCAA Freshman of the Year and expected to be a top NBA draft pick next year. LaMelo Ball is a star at Chino Hills High school and recently scored 92 points in a game. Brother LiAngelo Ball is also a star there. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA.

LaVar Ball takes the credit and tells Charles Barkley to leave him to parenting his boys.

“They got to get it from me,” Lavar says. “Who else are they gonna get it from?”

TNT analyst and NBA legend Barkley recently commented on air about the close relationship.

“His son’s life is his life, not yours. No matter what he’s trying to accomplish, it’s not his. So I wish his son nothing but the best. His kid’s a heck of a player, but I don’t like when parents interject,” Barkley said.

“Stay in your lane, stay in your lane Charles Barkley,” LaVar said. “Don’t come at me talking about I need to leave my son, I need to get out of his life. I gave him that life and prepared him for what he’s doing now. That’s the last thing I’m gonna do, is bag up and not be in my son’s life.”

Lavar predicts UCLA to win the national title and recently told the Sporting News that one day Lonzo will be better than Golden State’s Steph Curry.

Barkley thought the Curry comparison was a bit of a reach.

“You can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

No doubt we will have some more colorful comments from Ball as March Madness gets underway next week.