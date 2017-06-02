Kathy Griffin To Address Fallout From Trump Photo

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com/AP) — Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning in Woodland Hills to discuss the fallout from the comedienne posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Tuesday. The image prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper. Griffin has canceled several shows this week, including two in California.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Bloom Firm on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

Griffin apologized within hours of the image appearing online. It was met with swift and widespread condemnation.

“I made a mistake, and I was wrong,” she said.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

The U.S. Secret Service may also be investigating Griffin. In response to the photo, the agency tweeted: “On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats.”

Shields had posted the following tweet May 26: “Can you go to jail for making an artistic statement??? Asking for a friend… @kathygriffin.”

Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, told CBS2 this week that while the grotesque image does go too far, it will likely not land Griffin in jail.

“I do think that ultimately they were protected under the First Amendment,” Levinson said. “I think that this was artistic expression. But that doesn’t have to mean that it’s good expression or anybody has to like it. I ultimately don’t think she’s going to face any charges again. I think that we’re entitled to broad latitude when it comes to the First Amendment. We’re entitled to a lot of discretion when it comes to artistic expression, which is exactly as it should be.”

