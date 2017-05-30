Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Controversial Video Of Bloody Head Of Trump Lookalike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Kathy Griffin has apologized for putting out a viral video of her holding a bloody severed head of President Donald Trump’s lookalike.

She posted the following video on Twitter saying: “I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.”

“I sincerely apologize,” the comic said. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.

She has been getting a lot of flak for her stunt, not just from conservatives but liberals.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017