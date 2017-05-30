Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Controversial Video Of Bloody Head Of Trump Lookalike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Kathy Griffin has apologized for putting out a viral video of her holding a bloody severed head of President Donald Trump’s lookalike.
She posted the following video on Twitter saying: “I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.”
“I sincerely apologize,” the comic said. “I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people.”
In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.
The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.
She has been getting a lot of flak for her stunt, not just from conservatives but liberals.
One Comment
The most profound demonstration of the left’s parallel to ISIS….