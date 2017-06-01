Beverly Hills Estate Of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds For Sale; Memorabilia Up For Auction

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The hillside estate where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived is being sold, and numerous personal items and movie memorabilia they own are hitting the auction block.

The Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday that it will sell more than 1,500 items that belonged to the two actresses, who died a day apart in December and were buried together in January. The real estate firm Williams & Williams Estates is handling the property sale.

The Fisher-Reynolds estate sits on 3½ acres in Beverly Hills, California, and includes a swimming pool, tennis court and guesthouse. The 1928 hacienda-style home was previously owned by actress Bette Davis and Hollywood costume designer Edith Head. Reynolds and Fisher lived in separate houses on the property, which is listed for $18 million.

The items to be sold at auction in September are bound to be more affordable. Among them are costumes Reynolds wore in “Singin’ in the Rain,” ”The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and “Annie Get Your Gun,” and various pieces of “Star Wars” memorabilia, including a life-size C-3PO and bronze Yoda statue.

Reynolds’ pair of replica ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” will also be sold.

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s brother, said in a statement. “The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

Fisher best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Reynolds, a screen icon, died the following day of an apparent stroke at the age of 84.

The two had been estranged for years but reconciled later in life. They were buried at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)