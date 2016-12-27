‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60, her publicist announced Tuesday.

Fisher was admitted to the intensive care unit at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Fisher’s family released a written statement that read in part: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, posted a statement on Facebook.

Several celebrities expressed their condolences on Twitter after learning of Fisher’s death.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

The toughest princess in the galaxy. We'll miss you, Carrie. pic.twitter.com/B63zm0AT8K — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo” and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

