Bomb Threat Responsible For Interruption Of Dead & Company Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A bomb threat was responsible for a brief interruption during the Dead & Company concert at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday night.
The unfounded threat was phoned in during the concert, Los Angeles County Department of Parks And Recreation said in a news release.
At about 10:30 p.m., while the band was playing, the stage suddenly went dark. Crew members appeared to say something to the band, who were taken off stage. According to fans, dogs were then brought onto the stage.
Concertgoers were in the dark for about seven minutes before the band returned. Singer Bob Weir told the crowd, “all clear, kind of,” and then the music resumed.
“Last night, a performance at the Hollywood Bowl was briefly interrupted while on-site authorities investigated an unfounded bomb threat that was called in during the concert,” the county stated in a joint news release with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which manages the Hollywood Bowl.
“Because the safety of our patrons is paramount, we immediately initiated a thorough search of the area that turned up no evidence validating the threat. Hollywood Bowl security always includes onsite law enforcement officers, explosive detection dogs and metal detectors at all entrances to the venue. The concert resumed without further incident.”
It was not confirmed if authorities had identified a suspect in the threat.
Dead & Company includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.