Dead & Company Show Interrupted at Hollywood Bowl, Prompting Security Fears

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Concertgoers at the Hollywood Bowl were alarmed Wednesday night when a performance by Dead & Company was abruptly interrupted and dogs were reportedly brought across the stage, prompting security fears.
A LAPD spokesperson told CBS2/KCAL9 there was no response call to the venue, located at 2301 Highland Ave.
Fans say the lights went dark and dogs were brought across the stage.
The band includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
A tweet from the Bowl’s verified Twitter account published Wednesday asked concertgoers to arrive early due to “enhanced security measures.”
“SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING,” it read in part.