Kathy Griffin Holds Head Of Trump Lookalike In Controversial Photo

May 30, 2017 11:47 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A photo of comedian Kathy Griffin holding the head of a man resembling President Donald Trump went viral Tuesday.

The controversial image was reportedly taken during a session with Los Angeles-based photographer Tyler Shields, according to TMZ.

TMZ released this photo showing comedian Kathy Griffin holding a decapitated head. (Photo via Tyler Shields/TMZ)

Griffin reportedly suggested she would need to move to Mexico upon the image’s release, TMZ reported.

In an apparent similar reference, Shields tweeted: “Friend text me this “I hear Tijuana is beautiful this time of year.”

Shields was apparently bracing for backlash over the photo as early as last week when he asked, “Can you go to jail for making an artistic statement?? Asking for a friend…@kathygriffin”

Griffin later posted the following statement: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

The U.S. Secret Service appeared to have been alerted to the image and told followers on social media the agency was “on it”.

The tweet read: “On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats”.

Shields has a reputation for controversial art, including a photo of Clint Eastwood’s daughter burning a $100,000 Hermes handbag, according to CBS News.

  1. Dave Waterbury says:
    May 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Griffin hasn’t been funny for years, , , she lost it.
    Her career is failing and is desperately trying to get attention.
    She’s sad and pathetic.

