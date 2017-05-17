Man Breaks Into Amber Rose’s Tarzana House But Steals Nothing

TARZANA (CBSLA.com) — A man broke into the Tarzana home of celebrity Amber Rose Wednesday while she slept.
According to TMZ, the model/rapper/actress noticed a broken kitchen window at her house on Donna Avenue. When she checked her security cameras, she saw a man had entered through that window and left about four hours later.
All the while she, her young son, her assistant and bodyguards were all asleep in the home.
Sid Alter lives across the street and said he did not know anything had happened. “They’re extremely great neighbors. I’m shocked. I’m glad everybody’s OK,” he said.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was conducting an investigation but released no additional details.
CBS2’S Andrea Fujii rang Rose’s doorbell, but no one answered.
According to TMZ, the intruder did not steal anything, which Alter thought was strange. “It’s kind of weird to me. I don’t know why they would do that.”
This is the latest in a string of celebrity home break-ins. Tuesday night, robbers broke into rapper A$SAP Rocky’s Beverly Grove home, threatened his sister with a gun and stole $1.5 million worth of jewelry.