Elderly Man Shot In Chest By Gunman In White Maserati

HYDE PARK (CBSLA.com) — A 77-year-old man remains in critical but stable condition Thursday after being shot by a gunman who fled the scene in a white Maserati.
Shots rang out at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Van Ness Recreation Center, at 57th and 2nd Avenue in Hyde Park. The victim had been sitting in a parking lot near the recreation center when he was shot.
The man was shot several times in the chest, but is not believed to have been a target, according to LAPD officials. He underwent surgery overnight and is currently in critical, but stable condition.
“I jumped under my table, I got under my table,” neighbor Rose Temple said. “It was a whole bunch of shots, a whole bunch. I was scared, I was really scared.”
Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a white Maserati with tinted windows and black rims.
Detectives will be out in the neighborhood, checking for any surveillance video that may have captured the getaway car.