Shooting In Hyde Park Leaves Man In His 80s In Critical Condition

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — LAPD investigators were on scene of a shooting in Hyde Park Wednesday night.
Police said a man in his 80s was shot and hospitalized in critical condition. The incident happened at the corner of 57th Street and Second Avenue at around 9 p.m. in a parking lot at the Van Ness
Recreation Center near Slauson Avenue, according to Lt. Mark Green of the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station.
The suspected shooter took off in a white Maserati, police said.
Stu Mundel was in Sky9 where the scene showed burned rubber donuts on the pavement.
