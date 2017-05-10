Man Found Sleeping In Stolen Sheriff’s Cruiser

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was found sleeping in a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department emergency vehicle that had been stolen from an Alhambra dealership earlier this week.
The stolen 2016 Dodge Charger was discovered at 5 a.m. by Pasadena police in the 100 block of West California Street.
The sheriff’s department reports that Pasadena officers found a man asleep in the car. The vehicle was not damaged and nothing was missing. The suspect’s name and the charges he faces were not confirmed.
At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Charger was stolen from the service area of a Dodge dealership at 1100 W. Main St. According to LASD, surveillance video showed a male suspect walking into the dealership’s service area, approaching the car, getting in and driving away.
The sheriff’s department did not confirm if the man arrested Wednesday is believed to be the same suspect who initially stole the car.
The LASD Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention is investigating.