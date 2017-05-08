Sheriff’s Cruiser Stolen From Alhambra Dealership

May 8, 2017 8:48 PM
Filed Under: LASD
A 2016 Dodge Charger. (Google Images)

ALHAMBRA (CBSLA.com) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s emergency vehicle was stolen from an Alhambra dealership early Sunday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., a black 2016 Dodge Charger was taken from a Dodge dealership at 1100 W. Main St., according to LASD.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect walk into the dealership’s service area, approach the car, get in and drive away, LADS said.

The four-door car has license plate 7MRA998. It does not contain any exterior markings that identify it as a sheriff’s vehicle. However, it has an emergency light package with covert red, blue and white strobe lights, LASD reports. It also has a sheriff’s department radio. There were no weapons in the car. It

The vehicle also has chrome factory wheels.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 626-308-4875.

