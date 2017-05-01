Firefighters Halt Advance Of Opera Fire In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters halted the advance of a fast-moving brush fire overnight in the Riverside County community of Highgrove.
The Opera Fire, reported Sunday afternoon, was reported to be 60 percent contained after burning 1,350 acres. Firefighters say they will focus on air drops on the fire Monday now that flames are burning in rocky terrain.
The fire was first reported at 30 acres at 3:43 p.m. Sunday, but had exploded to 1,350 acres by 9:50 p.m. About 40 homes were threatened at some point, but no evacuation orders had been issued.
The fire department reported that drones flying in the area hampered the firefight early on.
