Fast-Moving Brush Fire Breaks Out In Riverside Co.

HIGHGROVE (CBSLA.com) – A brush fire broke out in the Highgrove community of Riverside County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the blaze was reported at 3:43 p.m. near East Palmyrita Avenue and Opera Loop.
The fire was initially reported at around 30 acres in size. However, the fire was burning at a “rapid rate of speed,” the fire department reported.
88 firefighters, two choppers and five air tankers were battling the blaze. Cal Fire crews had also responded.
It was not immediately clear if the blaze was threatening any homes.
