Car Found In Pomona, Kidnapped 1-Year-Old Girl Still Missing

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have canceled the Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl, who remains missing, after the car she and her father were last seen in was found abandoned in Pomona.

Authorities say Lexi Segura was abducted by her father, 38-year-old Daniel Segura, and the pair was last seen in a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, CA License 6WEE209, a car that was found overnight by Pomona police officers.

Segura was apparently at a friend’s house in Rancho Cucamonga, arguing with his estranged wife – Lexi’s mother – when he pulled out a gun and took Lexi, threatening suicide by cop.

San Bernardino Sheriff: #AmberAlert suspect threatened suicide by cop, according to mother of girl abducted @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/NS8jQRVzJx — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) April 25, 2017

With no car to search for, authorities say they may have to cancel the Amber Alert.

“The vehicle was certainly something that were able to put out to associate with…being able to find his location. So that does complicate matters a little for us,” San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said. The Amber Alert was canceled before 6 a.m.

Lexi is described as a Hispanic girl, 3 feet tall, about 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Segura is a Hispanic man, 5-foot-5, with brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jeans. He has several tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone with information on either Lexi or Daniel Segura’s whereabouts can call 911 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (866) 346-7632.