Amber Alert: Girl, Age 1, Abducted Out Of Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMUNGA (CBSLA.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted out of Rancho Cucamonga Monday evening.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lexi Segura is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Daniel Segura. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The girl is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet-tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.
Daniel Segura is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jean pants. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.
He may be driving a red-colored 2012 Mitsubishi Galant with California license plate 6WEE209.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.