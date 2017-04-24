Amber Alert: Girl, Age 1, Abducted Out Of Rancho Cucamonga

April 24, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMUNGA (CBSLA.com) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted out of Rancho Cucamonga Monday evening.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lexi Segura is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Daniel Segura. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The girl is described as Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet-tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Daniel Segura is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jean pants. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.

He may be driving a red-colored 2012 Mitsubishi Galant with California license plate 6WEE209.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

