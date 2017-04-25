San Pedro H.S. Baseball Player Severely Beaten Last Month Pays Surprise Visit To His Team’s Game

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A San Pedro High School baseball player, who was brutally beaten in San Pedro last month, has been released from the hospital and attended his team’s last home game of the season Tuesday.

Evan Jimenez walked onto the field to the loud cheers by his teammates, who were pleasantly surprised to see him. The teen threw out the first pitch in full uniform.

“It’s really just a blessing for him to be here today,” his mom Charlene Douthit, who called her son’s recovery a miracle.

On March 30, two men beat the 15-year-old to a pulp and left him to die as part of a gang iniation, police said. The attackers are still on the loose.

Jimenez was kicked, stomped and choked beyond recognition. The freshman was unconscious for several days.

“We pray for him every day in practice, during the games for him to heal. And he’s here with us. It’s big,” said coach Issac Lope.

Teammates were so excited to see the teen. “I’m honestly just happy. Couldn’t ask for anything else. He’s like a brother,” said Marcos Ortega.

Jimenez was still too fragile to be interviewed. But his mom said the surprise visit was his idea.

“He said: ‘Mom., I just want to tell everybody thank you for all the prayers,'” she said. “I said okay son. We’ll make it happen.”

She said he is recovering well physically but is still struggling with his short-term memory.