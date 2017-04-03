Help Needed To Find Men Who Attacked San Pedro Teen

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are looking for two men who they say beat and knocked out a 15-year-old San Pedro High School baseball player.

Evan Jimenez remains hospitalized in serious condition and faces a long road to recovery after he was beaten and left for dead in north San Pedro by two assailants believed to be gang members, Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives said.

The junior varsity baseball player was walking home from a friend’s house when he was attacked at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday in an alley in the 900 block of First Street, near Bandini Street, a neighborhood known as La Rambla, sheriff’s Sgt. Tina McCoy said.

The teen was beaten with bottles, kicked, stepped on and choked, according to authorities. He was taken by what authorities said was a Good Samaritan to County Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where he was dropped off and put into the intensive care unit.

With the entire left side of his face fractured, Evan’s face is unrecognizable, family members said.

Authorities say there is no suspect description available of the two men who attacked Evan, but they apparently approached him and asked him where he was from – as in gang affiliation – and he said he was not from a gang.

Anyone with information on this beating or the suspects can call the sheriff’s Lomita station at (310) 539-1661. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS. All tips can be made anonymously.

